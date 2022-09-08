How Patriots Are Prepping For Uncertainty Vs. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Facing Tyreek Hill is challenging under any circumstances. He’s one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, and few in the league possess his game-breaking speed.

But facing Hill on a new team, in a new offensive scheme run by a first-year head coach? That adds a whole other layer of uncertainty.

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs — with whom he teamed up with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to form one of the league’s most explosive offenses — to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. His Dolphins debut will come this Sunday against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

That game also will be the Miami debut for new head coach Mike McDaniels, who last served as Kyle Shanahan’s offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots have spent the last two weeks trying to decipher how McDaniel will deploy the likes of Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki — the Dolphins’ strong stable of pass-catchers for polarizing third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But with Hill playing just three snaps in the preseason, Waddle not playing at all and McDaniels surely not wanting to reveal much of his offense before the real games begin, tendencies have been hard to pin down.

“I would say this is pretty unique because now we’re going against a guy in a whole new offense,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said before Thursday’s practice. “So it’s not as easy as throwing up the Kansas City film and saying, ‘Let’s do something similar to what we did before.’ I think it’s going to be different. We’ve been trying to blend the preseason games with what San Fran did and trying to say, ‘This guy could be in this role.’ But it’s hard to really tell, and that’s what’s hard about Week 1 games. New offense, new players over there.

“Not just Tyreek Hill, but Cedrick Wilson in the slot or outside. We don’t know how that’s all going to mix. We haven’t seen all those guys out there through the preseason. It’s going to be a lot of adjusting and figuring out, and hopefully we can have some success against not just Tyreek Hill but the whole offense.”