How Patriots Can Beat Packers With Brian Hoyer At Quarterback

In that game, Hoyer cost New England at least six points when he first took a sack and allowed time to expire in the first half, mistakenly believing the Patriots had a timeout remaining, and then later held the ball for far too long on a third-down pass play, resulting in a strip-sack that the Chiefs recovered. Both plays came inside KC’s 20-yard line with the Patriots facing a manageable 6-3 deficit. The second got Hoyer benched for Jarrett Stidham and demoted to QB3 for the rest of the season.

Any path to an upset this week needs to start with Hoyer being a competant game manager. He doesn’t have to play flawless football, but he must avoid those kinds of unacceptable mental errors at all costs. He also can’t turn the ball over the way Jones has this season, as giveaways were a major contributing factor in each of the Patriots’ first two losses. Since the start of last season, the Patriots are 1-9 when losing the turnover battle and 2-10 when committing multiple turnovers.

It’s important to note Hoyer should be more prepared for this start than he was in 2020. His last time out, he found out Saturday morning that he’d be replacing Newton, giving him exactly zero practice time to ready himself. Now, although Jones’ status remains unsettled, Hoyer has been able to take first-team reps all week while running an offense that, unlike the one New England implemented two years ago to feature Newton’s rushing ability, is well-suited to his skill set.

2. Exploit the run-game mismatch

Last week, the Patriots faced a suspect Ravens pass defense and capitalized, with Jones throwing for a career-high 321 yards before late turnovers derailed his positive outing. This week, they’ll see a Packers defense that’s struggled to defend against the run.

Through three games, Green Bay ranks 18th in rushing yards allowed per game, 24th in yards allowed per carry and 32nd — dead last — Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA, which measures a unit’s overall efficiency. The Patriots’ rushing offense, meanwhile, leads the NFL in DVOA despite ranking in the middle of the pack in both conventional metrics. They’re eighth in the league in expected points added per rushing play, per rbsdm.com, with Damien Harris (seventh) and Rhamondre Stevenson (ninth) both ranking in the top 10 among running backs in individual DVOA.

After a rocky summer filled with failed outside-zone runs, the ground game again has emerged as New England’s greatest offensive strength. The Patriots will need it to be until Jones returns, and this should be a favorable matchup for that group. They used a similar strategy to keep pace with Kansas City in 2020, getting a 17-carry, 100-yard effort from a then-unproven Harris, who was making his first career start.

3. Hit a big play or two

Hoyer didn’t play much last season, but when he did, he wasn’t afraid to attack downfield. He averaged a gaudy 20.6 yards per attempt across five garbage-time appearances (9-for-11, 227 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 149.1 passer rating) and connected on two heaves down the sideline to N’Keal Harry.

The sample size is small, but Hoyer has averaged 8.52 air yards per attempt since the start of the 2019 season, per Pro-Football-Reference. Only two NFL teams (Seattle and Baltimore) posted higher marks than that in 2021. The Patriots already have placed a greater emphasis this season on vertical passing and asking receivers to win 50-50 balls, and they don’t need to alter that approach with Hoyer behind center.