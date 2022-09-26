How Patriots Players Feel About Brian Hoyer Possibly Filling In For Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots players obviously don’t feel great about Mac Jones potentially missing time due to a left ankle injury. But they have nothing but great things to say about Brian Hoyer — publicly, anyway — who could be thrust into the starting role if Jones is forced to sit.

A veteran with 13 years of NFL experience under his belt, Hoyer has spent parts of seven seasons in New England and knows the Patriots’ playbook as well as anyone. His last NFL start came in 2020 when he put forth a disastrous effort against the Kansas City Chiefs while filling in for Cam Newton.

After Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore, Patriots players were asked for their thoughts on Hoyer with Jones reportedly facing a potential stint on injured reserve.

Kendrick Bourne: “I have confidence in him. Brian has a good relationship with the Patriots and this team overall. … Whatever happens, next man up.”

Jonnu Smith: “Next man up. Next-man-up mentality. Hoyer knows that. We fully confident in whoever we got out on that field with all 11. That’s why they assembled the team they assembled. We believe in each other, man.”

DeVante Parker: “Brian Hoyer, he’s a leader. He’s a vet, so he knows the defenses. He’s seen it all. … He’ll just come out here and do what he can to help the team.”

David Andrews: “Tons (of confidence in Hoyer). Brian’s been here a long time. Got a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day, prepares like he is going to play.”