How Red Sox Pitching Prospect Bryan Mata Fared In Second Start

Sunday was a memorable day for Red Sox top prospects.

Triston Casas made his big league debut with Boston in its 5-2 win against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, came from Triple-A Worcester, where No. 2 pitching prospect Bryan Mata made his second career start.

Mata picked up his first Triple-A win. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits, and he walked three and struck out five. Mata threw a season-high 100 pitches, which was the third time this season that a WooSox pitcher has thrown at least 100 pitches, according to Worcester broadcaster Jim Cain.

The two runs Mata gave up came in the first inning, and the 23-year-old likely will want to continue his improvement in the early innings, like he wanted to in his first Triple-A start.

Also in the game, Enmanuel Valdez, who was acquired in the Christian Vázquez trade with the Houston Astros, was a single shy of hitting for the cycle, continuing his hot streak. He also added in a stolen base in Worcester’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Bison.

Things are certainly on the up for Red Sox prospects to start the month of September.