How Red Sox’s John Schreiber Has Attacked Whirlwind Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Though the 2022 season has been a disappointing one for the Boston Red Sox, there is one member of the roster that has been nothing short of spectacular.

John Schreiber, a 28-year-old reliever who started the season with Triple-A Worcester, has transformed into one of the most reliable pitchers on the entire Red sox staff. Since joining the big-league club on April 25, Schreiber leads the Red Sox in appearances (54), games finished (12), saves (seven) and ERA (2.11). Not only have the results been good, but they’ve come in high-leverage situations.

“I’m just trying to feel good and make the most out of it when I get the call out of the bullpen,” Schreiber told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s pregame coverage. “I’m just trying to go out there and do the best I can. I try to go out there with the same mentality, whether it’s two guys on (base), nobody on (base), just trying to get the job done and help contribute to a win.”

Though 2022 has been a breakout, nothing has changed in terms of the way Schreiber is approaching each appearance.

“I’m still doing the same routine that I have been doing all year,” Schreiber said. “Maybe toning it down a little bit in the weight room and stuff like that, just trying to recover better, getting in the training room as much as possible. My body is feeling good and I’m just trying to stay on top of things.”

Schreiber has done the trick in staying on top of things, with the energetic righty holding his ERA under 2.50 for the entire season to this point. He leads the Red Sox in holds with 18 on the season, putting Boston in a position to be successful each and every time he takes the mound — a rarity for the 2022 Red Sox.

Schreiber and the Red Sox will conclude their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. You can catch the action with NESN 360.