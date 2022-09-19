How WWE’s Plan For ‘Survivor Series’ Could Potentially Backfire

NESN Logo Sign In

WWE will be giving “Survivor Series” a whole new look in 2022, but the limitations the company puts on its talent could be a downer for the Boston crowd.

The 2022 edition of the premium live event has been rebranded as “Survivor Series WarGames.” It is the first time a main roster card will feature a match that grew in prominence in the NWA and WCW in the 1980s and 1990s — pro wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes is credited with the concept and idea of the match. WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) has a strong affinity for that era of pro wrestling, which is why he brought it to WWE in 2017 when he was running WWE NXT.

That influence has been brought in since Levesque took over as WWE’s head of creative from former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. While the news has been met with intense fanfare, audiences might want to hold off on their expectations.

First of all, it’s not clear how WWE will fit two rings into TD Garden to make the match work. The event has distributed 12,650 tickets, according to WrestleTix, so they’ll likely find a workaround come Nov. 26.

The more important element is WWE has not utilized the WarGames concept well. After WCW had its last WarGames match on Sept. 4, 2000, the concept had dissipated from main stream circles. Independent and non-mainstream promotions have used the concept, but it wasn’t until NXT brought it back in 2017 where fans started to become more familiar with the concept.

WWE has done eight WarGames matches heading into “Survivor Series,” and quite honestly, not many of them are memorable. They certainly have memorable moments, like Tommaso Ciampa’s air raid crash on Adam Cole from the top of the cage through a table in 2018. And therein lies one of several issues with the changes WWE has made to the match. They’ve removed the top of the cage so talents are able to show off their athletic abilities or simply jump off the top.

The point of a WarGames match is for two teams who bitterly hate each other to settle the score “trapped” in the cage. Does action happen outside or on top of the cage? On occasion, yes, and part of the story is how the people in the match get to that point. In all honesty, the concept is a silly one, but it worked on the house show circuit following a tried-and-true formula.