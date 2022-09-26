Hurt Again, Does Robert Williams Regret Playing Through Injury?

NESN Logo Sign In

CANTON, Mass. — Robert Williams isn’t about to second-guess his decision to play through injury during the Boston Celtics’ run to an appearance in the NBA Finals this past spring.

Even with the Celtics big man dealing with disappointing injury news that will keep him sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks to begin the season, which could potentially be attributed to the center pushing his ailing knee after tearing his meniscus in March, Williams stood by his choice to put his short-term health at risk in order to try to help Boston win a championship.

“I’m solid, for sure. Played in the Finals, homie,” Williams said at Celtics media day. “You win some, you lose some, but I don’t regret my decision at all. I was 24 years old, my dream was to play in the Finals. I can’t regret that (expletive).”

Williams wasn’t expected to miss too much time initially, but after a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and help the swelling in his left knee, the team pushed his timeline recovery further back.

It seemed Williams’ latest injury issue could have been due to him ramping up for the upcoming season, but the super athletic 6-foot-8 center said that wasn’t the case.

“Some reoccurring problems,” Williams said. “Obviously, took a toll on me mentally, wanting to be there. But I got to focus on the career, getting back on the court.”

Injuries are nothing new for Williams, who has dealt with his share of them since the Celtics drafted him at No. 27 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Having to go through rehabilitation again can be daunting, and it has impacted Williams’ mentally, but he appears ready to meet the challenge head on so he can get back on the court.