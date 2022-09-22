Ime Udoka To Resign From Celtics? Latest Report Offers Insight

Udoka reportedly will not resign and instead await sanction from the team

Ime Udoka reportedly will not be resigning as head coach of the Boston Celtics, as previously speculated.

TNT’s NBA insider Chris Haynes on Thursday evening reported Udoka will not resign from his position as he “awaits sanction from the organization.” The development is the latest in a long line of reports regarding Udoka and his standing with the Celtics. Among them, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Thursday afternoon Udoka was considering resigning from his position.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Wednesday night Udoka could face a “significant suspension” due to a violation of team rules. The Athletic’s Shams Charania then reported it was due to an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a team staffer. Wojnarowski has since followed up his own initial report hinting the Celtics were more likely to suspend Udoka for one season rather than fire him.

Joe Mazzulla, who was promoted to Udoka’s top assistant this offseason, reportedly will serve as the team’s interim coach.

The Celtics have not made any sort of official announcement as of 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

