Is Aaron Judge Already Using Red Sox As Leverage Against Yankees?

If anyone in baseball history has ever had a better season ahead of free agency than Aaron Judge in 2022, it’s a very short list.

The New York Yankees slugger is in the process of rewriting the record books with a career season, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Judge will be a free agent for the first time in his career following the campaign. There probably will be some interest in a hulking slugger coming off a 65-home run season who also can play a little defense — even if he will be 31 years old by Memorial Day next season.

So, yes, there will be suitors. ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Wednesday confidently declared Judge will get that $300 million contract after declining an extension from the Yankees worth $213.5 million.

And with the Yankees in Boston this week — and Judge hitting two home runs on center stage at Fenway Park on Tuesday — there’s been some talk about the Red Sox stealing away their biggest rival’s best player in the winter. Judge was asked point-blank whether he’d consider that.

“Ooh, we’ll talk about that at the end of the year,” Judge told MassLive’s Matt Vautour in a postgame media scrum Tuesday night, as seen on YES Network.

That came at the end of a question-and-answer session in which Judge spoke quite highly of Red Sox fans.

“They were wearing me out on deck — I don’t know if they were cheering or not,” he said when asked about even some Red Sox fans cheering his history-making performance. “I love baseball fans, just fans all over. Red Sox-Yankees, it doesn’t matter, they came here to see a good game and a good show, and both teams tonight put on a good show for them