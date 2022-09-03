It Ended Up Being Lost Season For This Red Sox Reliever

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Taylor was a big part of the Boston Red Sox bullpen last year, but he didn’t get to assume that same role this year.

Taylor hasn’t made a single appearance with Boston on the campaign due to a lower back issue and the left-handed reliever won’t make one over the final month of the regular season either, the Red Sox acknowledged on Saturday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Taylor hasn’t pitched since July due to a setback with his injury and only tossed 12 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this year. He wasn’t exactly effective in those outings, posting a 6.00 ERA and an 0-3 record.

It was only last year that Taylor made a career-high 61 appearances for the Red Sox, which was second-best on the club. He registered a 3.40 ERA and struck out 60 batters in 47 2/3 innings of work.

With the amount of injuries the Red Sox dealt with coupled with their bullpen woes at times, Boston sure could have found a use for the lefty, but things never materialized.

Taylor was the second Red Sox pitcher to get difficult injury news Saturday as Tanner Houck will miss the rest of the season as well due to back surgery.