J.D. Martinez Jokes About Why He Didn’t Get Inside-The-Park Home Run

J.D. Martinez’s speed isn’t one of his strong suits, and it prevented the Boston Red Sox designated hitter from recording an inside-the-park home run in a 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The right-handed slugger mashed a triple to center field in the top of the third inning at Great American Ball Park, in which Reds center fielder Nick Senzel got hurt trying to make a leaping catch against the wall. Martinez, who drove in Xander Bogaerts on the play, hustled around the bases until Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles threw up the stop sign to keep Martinez from going home.

Martinez wished Febles gave him the chance to cash in on the rare opportunity, and poked fun at his coach postgame.

“I was going,” Martinez told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I was like, ‘This is it. This is my chance. If ever I get a chance this is going to be it.’ And Febles got scared. It’s alright. It happens.”

After stopping the 35-year-old short of an inside-the-park homer, it led to a hilarious exchange between Martinez and Febles.

“I told him, ‘What were you doing dude? You know I got the closing speed at the end,'” Martinez joked.

But Martinez knew his chances at pulling off the feat were very, very slim.