J.D. Martinez Scratched From Red Sox Lineup Vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez seemed well on his way to ending a two-game absence on Tuesday.

That was until Martinez, who was in the Red Sox’s original lineup, was scratched less than an hour before first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Christian Arroyo will take over Martinez’s DH duties for the contest and bat sixth.

It’s unclear if Martinez is dealing with an injury that is keeping him from playing for a third straight game. His last appearance came Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers in which he went 1-for-4. Martinez did deal with back spasms earlier this year that had him in and out of the lineup, which also caused him to be a late scratch in a May matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s been a difficult second half of the season at the plate for Martinez. He’s batting just .205 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in his last 35 games.

Now without Martinez’s services, the Red Sox will try to bounce back against the Rays after suffering a one-run loss on Monday. First pitch on Tuesday from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game with NESN 360.