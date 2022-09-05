These Jack Jones Traits Have Bill Belichick High On Patriots Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

Whether Jack Jones will make an impact for the Patriots this season is anyone’s guess, but the rookie corner showed enough this summer to suggest New England might’ve found a steal in the fourth round.

Jones, who recently changed his jersey number, showed a ton of potential during practices and especially during preseason games. In fact, Jones was the highest-rated Patriots rookie during the preseason, per Pro Football Focus.

Overall PFF grades from Patriots rookie draft class in preseason



Jack Jones – 77.5

Tyquan Thornton – 67.4

Cole Strange – 65.6

Marcus Jones – 65.1

Bailey Zappe – 65.1

Kevin Harris – 63.8

Pierre Strong Jr. – 63.2

Chasen Hines – 58.8

Sam Roberts – 54.6

Andrew Stueber – N/A — Louie Benjamin (@PFF_Louie) September 5, 2022

On Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked to identify traits he likes in Jones.

“Jack’s got very good hands,” Belichick said during a Zoom call. “He has good quickness and change in direction in a short area. He really has a lot of experience playing perimeter corner at USC and then at Arizona State for good DB coaches too, like Marvin (Lewis) and Herm (Edwards), guys who have coached in this league. I know other players have college experience, but I’d say his college experience relates more to pro experience than some other players. I’m sure he’s benefited from that.”

Belichick also made sure to temper expectations for Jones. It’s one thing to show well during practices and against backups in preseason contests; it’s another to excel during actual NFL regular-season games.

“Jack’s had some nice plays out there in practice, and in the preseason games and practices,” Belichick said. “Like every rookie, he has a long way to go, and what we see in the preseason isn’t necessarily what we’ll see in the season. A lot more game planning, a lot more attacking individual players than what we see in preseason. So, he’s done well. He has a lot to learn. He has some things going for him.