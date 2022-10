NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran was able to get on the board in his return to the majors.

The Boston Red Sox were outmatched in Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, losing 9-0.

Duran went 1-4 with a single in the losing effort against Toronto.

