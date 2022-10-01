Jarren Duran Recalls ‘Rollercoaster’ 2022 Season With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a late-season roster move ahead of their first of six final games scheduled on the regular season, promoting left-handed hitting outfielder Jarren Duran and placing him in the leadoff spot in Friday’s lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Duran, who last took the field for the Red Sox on Aug. 26 versus the Tampa Bay Rays, reflected on his second season in the major leagues prior to first pitch from Rogers Centre.

“Just a rollercoaster for me,” Duran said, as transcribed by Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Taking things too seriously and trying to make everybody happy when at the end of the day, you can only make yourself happy. And if you do the right thing, everybody else will support you. So I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

Entering his latest contest for the Red Sox, Duran’s return to the big league lineup, the 26-year-old outfielder has hit .220/.283/.365 with 20 extra-base hits — including three home runs, 14 doubles and three triples — with seven stolen bases and 17 RBIs in 57 games played this season.

Duran added: “I feel pretty good where I’m at right now. But there’s always a big step going from Triple-A to the big leagues. So I guess we’ll see how it plays out.”

In 2022, Duran spent nearly half of his second big league campaign with the Worcester WooSox. In 49 games with Boston’s minor league affiliate, Duran batted .283/.349/.840 (79-for-279) with 10 homers, 49 runs and 78 RBIs.