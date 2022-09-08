Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds Full-Go Before Patriots-Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Two important Miami Dolphins players are trending upward ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad) and running back Chase Edmonds (groin) both were upgraded to full participation in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday with injuries. Running back Myles Gaskin (neck) also was back to full-go in Miami’s penultimate practice of Week 1.

Waddle set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches last season, totaling 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. The speedy Alabama product will complement veteran newcomers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson in what should be a much-improved Dolphins receiving corps.

“(The record) speaks for itself,” Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills said Thursday. “(He’s an) explosive guy, a guy who can make the contested catches, and he’s a speed guy. We definitely know that he and (quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa), that Alabama background, they do have that connection. We have to know where he is. He and 10 (Hill) — we have to know where they are.”

Edmonds, who came over from the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, projects as Miami’s No. 1 back, with Raheem Mostert, Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed backing him up.

Waddle did not play during the preseason, and Edmonds sat out the Dolphins’ final exhibition game.

Here was Miami’s full injury report for Thursday: