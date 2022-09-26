Jimmy Garoppolo Pulls Off Best Dan Orlovsky Impression Vs. Broncos

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Orlovsky now has company for one of the biggest quarterback blunders in NFL history.

In a game highlighted by special teams — a true Bill Belichick special — it only made sense an offense starting out inside their own five-yard line would make a mistake, and luckily for the internet, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who made a huge miscue.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback dropped back for a pass but felt the Denver Broncos pass rush and backed up too far and stepped on his own end line, resulting in a safety.

Check out the play below:

SAFETY! Jimmy G steps out of the back of the end zone. #FTTB #SFvsDEN on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/dMFD89e6zH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 26, 2022

As you can see from the end of the play, Bradley Chubb ended up out muscling Jeff Wilson Jr. for the ball and scored a touchdown. The pick-6 was invalid, however, due to the safety, and the Broncos only cut their deficit to 7-5.

But what was evident was Garoppolo mimicked a moment made famous by Orlovsky. In his first-career NFL start in 2008, the former Detroit Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst tried to evade Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jared Allen, but he ended up running across his own end line. As the internet grew, so did the infamy of that play, but Garoppolo has finally freed the 12-year veteran, according to him at least. Orlovsky even got in on the meme game.