Joe Kelly Part Of Wild Double Play In White Sox-Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Kelly got out of quite the jam in a weird way Friday night.

The White Sox pitcher got the ball for the eighth inning between Chicago and the Detroit Tigers. The game was tied and Kelly had a 3-2 count when he struck Spencer Torkleson out on a pitch that would have been ball four. The ball ricocheted off Yasmini Grandal and started rolling toward the mound.

During this time Javier Baez, who was on third base, took off for home but Kelly made a heads-up play, got the ball to Grandal and got him out to end the inning and the threat of the Tigers doing damage.

Check it out for yourself:

So, a strike-him-out, tag-him-out? Whatever works.

The Tigers got the last laugh, though, as they won 3-2.