Jonathan Papelbon Making Baseball Comeback Wearing Kilt?

Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon made an emphatic return to baseball, and did so in style.

The now-41-year-old hurler played in his first live-game action since 2016 on Friday night in a league that is quite unique. Papelbon made his comeback with the Savannah Bananas which can be best described as the new-age Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

In reference to his infamous walk-out song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys, Papelbon came out in a kilt, which he wore for his entire outing. He also had one more accessory with him: The 2007 World Series trophy, which he placed behind the mound for the entire inning.

Nothing quite like World Series Champ, Jonathan Papelbon, coming to pitch in a kilt for your Nanners with the World Series trophy sitting behind the mound the whole time? pic.twitter.com/NgNWLaJc2F — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 3, 2022

Papelbon has spoken about feeling like he played a character named “Cinco-Ocho” when he ran out to the mound and would take on a new persona, but his antics Friday were on another level. He performed a jig? Or something of the sort before throwing out the first pitch of the inning.

After recording an out to end the inning, he once again grabbed the World Series trophy and raised it over his head before heading into the dugout. Papelbon appears to be a great fit with the Bananas, who aim to make baseball as entertaining as possible.