Keep Track Of This Alarming Patriots Stat During Ravens Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Normally, posting numbers from the Tom Brady era would be a great sign for Mac Jones and the post-Brady Patriots — but this stat is a little different.

It’s no secret that New England has struggled to move the ball and score points since the start of training camp, and the problems have continued during the regular season. The Patriots managed just seven points in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins before scoring 17 in a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

In his column published Sunday morning, Mike Reiss of ESPN offered a note that paints a grim picture of New England’s offense.

“The Patriots’ 24 points are their fewest through two games since 2001, when they scored 20,” Reiss wrote. “They haven’t been held to fewer than 40 points through three games since 1995 (when they had 23).”

Not good!

So, the Patriots must score at least 16 points against the Ravens on Sunday to avoid being the franchise’s lowest-scoring offense in nearly 30 years. The good news is that the Ravens defense, while solid against the run, currently ranks worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed and total yards allowed.

New England and Baltimore will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.