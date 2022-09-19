Kendrick Bourne Reveals Important Point About Patriots’ Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — The New England Patriots introduced several new wrinkles into their offense this summer. Just two games into the regular season, some of those already have been expunged from the playbook.

Speaking after Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said the Patriots have “scrapped” elements of their offense that weren’t working the way they had hoped.

“There’s plenty of things we’ve scrapped,” Bourne said. “Knowing what we do well and (the coaches) knowing us and just playing to our strengths, we’re learning that well. And (on Sunday), you could just see that. We were flowing really well, so it felt good.”

Bourne didn’t share specifics about what the Patriots have abandoned, but some concepts they emphasized during training camp and the preseason have been largely absent from their two regular-season game plans.

One is the outside-zone running game. New England’s offense repped that again and again during the summer — and found little success — but called very few outside-zone plays in its loss to the Miami Dolphins and win over Pittsburgh. We also haven’t seen the play-action bootleg/rollout offshoots that the Patriots tried out early in camp.

On their final drive Sunday — a 13-play march that drained the final 6:33 off the game clock — the Patriots went back to the power running style they favored in previous seasons, pulling Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu and David Andrews to clear holes for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

“I feel like I kind of expected it, you know,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said when asked about Bourne’s comment. “It was just a matter of time of showing it. I feel like we just hadn’t gotten to the point where we were showing what we could be, and I feel like definitely flashed. We’ve still got a lot to learn from, though, so there’s still room to grow. It’s exciting, but we know that we can do better, so I’m hopeful.”