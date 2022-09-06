Kiké Hernández Shares Instagram After Signing New Red Sox Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández was set to hit free agency after the 2022 Red Sox season, but the versatile veteran has decided to wait at least another year to test the open market.

A few hours after Boston dropped its series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, it was reported that Hernández and the Red Sox agreed to a contract extension. The organization on Tuesday confirmed the reworked deal, which keeps the 31-year-old in Boston through the 2023 Major League Baseball campaign.

While the announcement from the Red Sox signaled the extension was official, Hernández effectively revealed the contract was finalized late Monday night. The Puerto Rico native did so via an Instagram post where he’s seen grinning from ear to ear, and the source of his happy “mood” surely must have been his latest pact with Boston.

With Hernández crossing the Ts and dotting the Is, the Red Sox now have one less impending free agent to worry about ahead of an important offseason for the franchise. However, Boston still has a handful of other big names eligible to hit the market this winter, including Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi.

Another soon-to-be free agent is Rich Hill, who’s scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Tuesday night against the Rays. NESN’s full coverage of the middle game begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.