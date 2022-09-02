Kyle Busch Coyly Teases Potential Teams He Could Join Next Year

NESN Logo Sign In

The future of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch remains in question with the 2023 season just five months away.

Busch, a two-time Cup champion, touched base with reporters during NASCAR’s playoff media day on Thursday, acknowledging that his personality may come into effect during his search for sponsorship while simultaneously offering alternative factors. You can watch the full presser segment, as tweeted by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“Yeah, I would agree to that,” Busch said. “I feel like having the freedom of being able to act or react to certain situations, the way that I could through the support of M&M’s allowed me to be as successful as I was on Sunday, 1,000%. So will that have to change? Most likely. How much? 10%, 15%?”

The numbers Busch offered indicate the various sponsorships he could go to with 10 sponsored by Smithfield Foods while 15 represents Spartan Mosquito. Busch made sure to continue with that game.

“Maybe it’s 18%,” Busch said while getting a laugh out of the media members. “Trust me, I have heard from every single NASCAR executive. ‘Kyle, man you’re awesome for us. Don’t change.’ Well, now listening to that for the past 15 years might present me jobless. So, I guess don’t listen to those that are offering you advice all the time.”

Busch, the 11th seed out of 16 drivers, will enter Sunday’s playoff opener from Darlington Speedway, in search of his third title.