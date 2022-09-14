Kyle Busch’s Move To Chevy Means Massive Changes For His Truck Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch isn’t just a decorated NASCAR driver. He’s also an owner.

So with Busch set to move to Richard Childress Racing next season, he’s not the only driver who will need to find a new home.

Toyota-aligned Kyle Busch Motorsports will part ways with NASCAR Truck Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Corey Heim, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, to become a Chevrolet shop like RCR. Nemechek and Heim will work with Toyota to find new rides, Pockrass reports.

The new Chevy KBM team will also need to identify new sponsors.

Yes. KBM will switch to Chevrolet and will need sponsors and drivers. Nemechek and Heim will work with Toyota to find new homes. Chandler Smith also has been looking for a 2023 ride. https://t.co/RahyXncWQk — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 14, 2022

It makes sense KBM would need to reshuffle, now that the boss works for a Chevy team and his employees work for Toyota. But a restructure adds another unknown in Busch’s transfer after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. KBM has typically been a top truck series competitor and highly desirable destination for up-and-coming drivers looking to hone their skills in a national series with top equipment.

Will Busch continue to compete for NASCAR Cup Series championships in RCR and Chevy equipment, like he did at JGR in Toyotas? Will KBM continue to be the behemoth it was on the truck circuit, and will it still draw the caliber of drivers and sponsors?