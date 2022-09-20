Kyle Busch, Wife Introduce Daughter To Racing With Heartwarming Photos

It seems Kyle Busch might have another young race car driver on his hands.
Busch, who recently made the move to Richard Childress Racing with his 7-year-old son, Brexton, also receiving a “contract option,” now has introduced his daughter, Lennix, to the track. Busch and his wife, Samantha, showed off a few heartwarming photos of Lennix getting a glimpse of her brother’s car.
“Sunday funday aka race day!” Samantha tweeted over the weekend, sharing photos of Brexton, Lennix and the whole Busch family.
Brexton’s “contract option” from Richard Childress Racing, though he won’t be competing for quite some time, came with a nice $100 signing bonus from Richard Childress himself. Meanwhile, the elder Busch was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs over the weekend, officially ending the final season of his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing.