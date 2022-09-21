Kyrie Irving Sounds Off On Latest New York City Vaccine Mandate

NESN Logo Sign In

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has no problem being controversial, and he certainly was again on Tuesday.

Irving went to social media to voice his vehement displeasure over the latest vaccine mandate in New York City with mayor Eric Adams announcing the end of the private employer vaccinate mandate, but keeping it in place for city workers, according to The New York Post.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” Irving tweeted. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Irving missed a significant portion of games last season due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Irving suited up in just 29 regular-season games with only six of them coming at Brooklyn’s home arena — the Barclays Center — due to the city’s vaccine requirement.

“I played 29 games, I barely played home games,” Irving said Sunday on the “Boyz Night Out” podcast, as transcribed Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “It wasn’t a typical season I would have wanted. But things happen. I had to stand on a whole bunch of bigger stuff than just that.”

Irving won’t have any issues playing home games this season, but that didn’t stop him from ripping Adams. This is the second time in less than a week Irving has made headlines for non-basketball reasons.