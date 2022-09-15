Lakers’ LeBron James Rips NBA For Suns Owner’s Punishment

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA finally issued a verdict on Robert Sarver, and one of the faces of the league believes the punishment did not fit the actions.

After a 10-month investigation into allegations of workplace abuse from Robert Sarver, the NBA on Tuesday suspended the Phoenix Suns owner for one season and fined him $10 million. Among the most jarring findings in the investigation report was that “Sarver was found to have, on at least five occasions, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others,” per ESPN.

Shortly after the investigation findings were released, LeBron James took to Twitter and criticized the NBA for how it punished Sarver.

“Read through the Sarver stories a few times now,” James tweeted. “I gotta be honest … Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.”

James wasn’t the only NBA superstar who condemned the league for how it handled the Sarver situation. Chris Paul, who plays for the team that Sarver owns, felt “the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”