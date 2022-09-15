Lamar Jackson ‘Done Talking’ About Ravens Contract Situation

'We're done talking about it'

Following a 24-9 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has no desire to engage in contract discussions — at least not with the media on Wednesday.

“Respectfully, I’m done talking about it,” Jackson said, as reported by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it in Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We’re done talking about it. I’m focused on the Dolphins now.”

Ahead of the season’s start, it was reported that Jackson declined a contract extension from the Ravens. According to ESPN, the offer was worth $250 million dollars with $133 million guaranteed. However, the guaranteed dollar total led Jackson to pass on the offer.

With Jackson’s current contract, the 2019 NFL MVP is set to earn over $23 million this season before hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The fifth-year quarterback began his latest campaign completing 17-of-30 pass attempts for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 17 rushing yards against the Jets.

The 25-year-old is approaching the end of his rookie contract, which is set to expire at the end of this season.

