Lamar Jackson, Ravens Fail To Come To Terms On New Deal

Lamar Jackson will play the 2022 NFL season without a new deal from the Ravens.

Baltimore on Friday announced it did not come to terms on a contract extension with its quarterback and will continue talks in the offseason.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement, per the team. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season. but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract.

The news comes after the QB set a deadline of Friday to get an extension done in order to avoid talks during the season.

Jackson stirred the pot in August when he “liked” a tweet from a fan that had him photoshopped in a Dolphins’ jersey pleading him to come play in Miami, and also claimed the Ravens did not offer him a deal worth $250 million guaranteed.

What we know now is that Jackson will play out the final year of his deal in a Ravens uniform. After that, though, it’s unclear what his future holds.