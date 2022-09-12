Leonard Fournette Claps Back At Micah Parsons As Twitter Spat Continues

NESN Logo Sign In

The war of words has continued between Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons following a Week 1 clash on “Sunday Night Football.”

It started Sunday after the Buccaneers’ 19-3 victory, with Parsons taking exception to a play by Fournette at the end of the first half. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year took to Twitter and sent an expletive-filled shot at Fournette regarding a block the second-year star felt was cheap.

“You hit someone not looking you straight (expletive)!!” Parsons tweeted.

Well, Fournette responded Monday afternoon by quote-tweeting Parsons’ initial post and including a Jordan crying-face meme.

It’s worth noting, though, Parsons did have some support regarding the play from Buffalo Bills veteran pass rusher Von Miller. In response to Fournette’s play, Miller tweeted: “This block must be taken out of the game! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

Fournette did ultimately get the last laugh as he had a productive day on the ground in Tampa Bay’s win, although Parsons’ two sacks and constant pressure was arguably the only highlight for Dallas.