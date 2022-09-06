Limited Options In Red Sox Bullpen Prove Costly In Loss Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora used up his two best relievers in Garrett Whitlock and John Schreiber to ensure a sweep of the Texas Rangers.

That ended up handcuffing Cora on Monday in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cora went to second-tier options to protect a one-run lead on the road at Tropicana Field, and they couldn’t get the job done, spoiling a terrific start from Michael Wacha. The Rays scored twice in the seventh inning to come from behind and notch a 4-3 victory.

Jeurys Familia was charged with the two runs, but Zack Kelly didn’t help out, either. He couldn’t bail out Familia, who begin the inning by plunking a batter, as Kelly allowed a double to David Peralta, which scored the game-winning run. Admittedly, it was a tough situation for both Familia and Kelly to be in as they aren’t typically used in high-leverage situations.

It displays how shorthanded the Red Sox bullpen has become when Whitlock and Schreiber need a day of rest, as Cora had limited options to turn to in that critical spot.

“We’re pushing the envelope,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’re still competing and trying to win games. And there’s going to be days that people are going to be down. We knew coming into the game that Familia was a big part of this and Kelly and (Matt) Barnes. It just didn’t happen. They did what they did. We hit in the first batter in that inning. I think overall we threw the ball well. Peralta out in front, he hits the ball over the bag. That’s the way they do it. They put the ball in play, they put pressure on you and they’ve won a lot of games playing that way.”

While Cora credited Tampa Bay’s offensive approach, he harped upon Familia’s hit batsman. That set everything into motion for the Rays. After getting hit, Vidal Bruján promptly stole second before coming around to tie the score on a Manuel Margot double. Cora then elected to go to Kelly, who got Randy Arozarena to ground out before allowing a double down the first base line to Peralta. It was the only hit Kelly surrendered in his 1 2/3 innings of work.

“They put the ball in play with two strikes,” Cora said. “They stole a base. The pitch to Margot was a good one and he stayed inside the ball and went the other way. That first hitter got on base. That’s a hard one to take.”