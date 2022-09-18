Mac Jones Airs It Out, Finds Nelson Agholor For Big-Play Touchdown

NESN Logo Sign In

After a discouraging showing last weekend in Miami, the Patriots entered Acrisure Stadium on Sunday in need of an early offensive spark to galvanize the scrutinized unit.

And just when it seemed like New England was going to go into halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a mere three points on the scoreboard, Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor teamed up to provide the visitors with the jolt they needed.

With the AFC rivals deadlocked at 3-3 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter, the Patriots faced a crucial third-and-3 from the Steelers’ 44-yard line. Instead of playing it safe and trying to get into field-goal range for Nick Folk, Jones let it fly along the sideline to Nelson Agholor, who outjumped Pittsburgh cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and finger-rolled his way into the end zone for a go-ahead score.

The 44-yard bomb marked the second passing touchdown on the young season for Jones, who connected with Ty Montgomery for New England’s lone Week 1 score. As for Agholor, it was his fourth TD in a Patriots uniform and first since Week 11 of last season.