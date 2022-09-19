Mac Jones-DeVante Parker Connection Yet To Pay Off For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Two games into the 2022 campaign, the New England Patriots’ marquee offseason addition has been largely invisible.

DeVante Parker has been on the field plenty. Between the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, he’s played more offensive snaps than any other New England skill player. But the veteran receiver’s connection with quarterback Mac Jones has yet to bear fruit.

Jones has thrown Parker’s way a total of four times this season — four targets in 109 offensive snaps for the wideout. Those passes have yielded more interceptions (two) than receptions (one). Of the 10 Patriots players Jones has targeted at least once, Parker’s 9 receiving yards rank ninth, ahead of only running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The contested catch ability Parker flashed in training camp — a skill that’s allowed him to carve out a successful NFL career despite regularly ranking near the bottom of the league in average separation — has been notably absent in the early weeks of the regular season. In each game, a downfield heave from Jones to his expected No. 1 wideout has been picked off by an opposing safety.

Against Miami, it was an end-zone jump ball that Parker didn’t jump for, allowing Xavien Howard to tip the ball to teammate Jevon Holland for an INT. Asked about the play after that game, Parker said: “I should have high-pointed it, but I didn’t.”

“I just kind of misjudged it,” he said at the time. “The next time, I’ll go up for it.”

Faced with a similar situation one week later, Parker again stayed planted on the ground. Running a vertical route out of the slot, he had a step on trailing linebacker Robert Spillane but was undercut by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who knifed in for the interception.