Mac Jones Essentially Ends All Speculation About His Back Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s probably time to stop talking about Mac Jones’ back injury.
The Patriots quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice despite suffering from back spasms after New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After practice, Jones, who sang an optimistic tune in a Monday afternoon Zoom call, effectively ended all speculation about his availability for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.
Question: “How did you feel out there today?”
Jones: “Good, felt good.”
Question: “How’s your back feeling?”
Jones: “It feels good, everything feels good. Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.”
Question: “You expect to play on Sunday?”
Jones: “Yeah, I’m good.”
That should about do it.
The Patriots and Steelers will kick off from Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England is 1-0 following its season-opening loss in Miami, while Pittsburgh is 1-0 after a thrilling overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.