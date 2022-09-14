Mac Jones Essentially Ends All Speculation About His Back Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s probably time to stop talking about Mac Jones’ back injury.

The Patriots quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice despite suffering from back spasms after New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After practice, Jones, who sang an optimistic tune in a Monday afternoon Zoom call, effectively ended all speculation about his availability for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Question: “How did you feel out there today?”

Jones: “Good, felt good.”

Question: “How’s your back feeling?”

Jones: “It feels good, everything feels good. Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.”

Question: “You expect to play on Sunday?”