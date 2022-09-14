Mac Jones Essentially Ends All Speculation About His Back Injury

Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s probably time to stop talking about Mac Jones’ back injury.

The Patriots quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice despite suffering from back spasms after New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After practice, Jones, who sang an optimistic tune in a Monday afternoon Zoom call, effectively ended all speculation about his availability for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Question: “How did you feel out there today?”

Jones: “Good, felt good.”

Question: “How’s your back feeling?”

Jones: “It feels good, everything feels good. Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.”

Question: “You expect to play on Sunday?”

Jones: “Yeah, I’m good.”

That should about do it.

The Patriots and Steelers will kick off from Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England is 1-0 following its season-opening loss in Miami, while Pittsburgh is 1-0 after a thrilling overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

