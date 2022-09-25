LOL At This ‘Block’ Attempt By Patriots QB Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots probably don’t want to see Mac Jones lowering the shoulder on defenders anytime soon.

As such, the Patriots quarterback made a wise decision Sunday in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

Jones faked like he was going to deliver a huge block after completing a dump-off pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but the second-year QB then used his better judgment and shied away from contact, instead falling to the ground in rather hilarious fashion.

Check out Jones’ “block” in the video below.

Mac Jones delivered a brutal, bone crushing block here on the #Ravens



?pic.twitter.com/nOCpFF7194 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Unfortunately for Jones, he still ended up at the bottom of a pile.

But no damage was done, as Jones quickly returned to his feet and completed a drive that saw the Patriots kick a field goal as time expired in the first half.