Mac Jones Has Message For Kendrick Bourne Amid Role Reduction

After teaming up for several of the Patriots’ most explosive offensive plays last season, Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne shared the field for just two snaps Sunday in Miami.

Bourne, New England’s energetic big-play wideout, was almost entirely erased from his team’s game plan in the 2022 season opener. Trailing Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and even practice squad call-up Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the wide recevier depth chart, he did not see the field on offense until the Patriots’ final possession. He logged just two total offensive snaps in the 20-7 loss at Hard Rock Stadium — and hauled in a 41-yard completion on one of them.

After the game, Bourne blamed himself for his drastically diminished role, saying he hasn’t been showing the coaches what they need to see in practice. Jones was asked Monday what message he would send to his embattled teammate.

“I think KB has to control what he can control,” the second-year quarterback said in a video conference, “and when he gets a chance to play or practice, just like we all do, we have to try to do our best that we can. He just has to continue to be himself, and he’s done a good job. He’s a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. So I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come.

“Like I always say, the plays will come. Don’t chase them. He’ll get a chance, and when he does, I have confidence in him. He’s a great route-runner and a great competitor. He’s just got to do what he’s doing and continue to see his role increase.”

Jones and Bourne forged a strong on-field connection last season, with the latter posting a 78.6% catch rate that ranked third among qualified NFL wideouts. Bourne set career highs with 55 catches and 800 yards in his first year in New England and tied his personal best with five touchdown catches — plus two more in the Patriots’ wild-card playoff loss to Buffalo. Then-coordinator Josh McDaniels also utilized other aspects of his skill set, with Bourne rushing seven times for 125 yards and throwing one touchdown pass.

But Bourne followed up that impressive debut campaign with an inauspicious summer — one that featured a training camp ejection, a surprise preseason DNP and far less practice production than New England’s other veteran pass-catchers. Position coach Troy Brown acknowledged Bourne “obviously” didn’t have “the type of offseason that he had last year,” and head coach Bill Belichick believed his best role in Week 1 was benchwarmer.