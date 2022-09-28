Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update On Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Wednesday actually offered something nearing a tangible update on Mac Jones.

After beginning his press conference with a lengthy statement about the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about Jones, who reportedly will miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Jones will miss this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

“Saw Mac a little while ago,” Belichick said. “Definitely getting better. Probably won’t practice today, but made a lot of progress here in the last, whatever, 48 hours. So, keep plugging away, take that day by day and see how it goes.”

Belichick, with a wry smile, went on to give a classic Belichick press conference performance. He said “day by day” — pausing on each word — a whopping 12 times. He also joked about not being a doctor when asked for specifics on Jones’ injury and generally toyed with reporters curious about the quarterback’s status for Week 4.

Belichick did confirm that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start for the Patriots on Sunday if Jones isn’t able to go.

Jones’ overall situation remains a mystery. The Patriots quarterback reportedly prefers to avoid undergoing surgery to repair his “severe” high ankle sprain, while other reports indicate the Patriots might want Jones to get the much-discussed tightrope surgery.

Regardless, New England likely will be without its starting quarterback for at least the next games.