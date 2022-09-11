Mac Jones Injury Update: Everything We Know About Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mac Jones was injured in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Dolphins, so much so that New England canceled his scheduled postgame media availability.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean that Jones’ injury is severe, it nevertheless isn’t a great sign.

Jones was spotted entering an X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium shortly after the final whistle in Miami. Roughly a half-hour afterward, the Patriots announced that the sophomore quarterback was dealing with a back injury and that he wouldn’t be made available to reporters.

At of the time of this writing, it was unclear exactly what kind of back injury Jones is dealing with. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer an update on Jones during his post-game news conference.

Additionally, it’s hard to tell when Jones suffered the injury. He was hit hard on back-to-back plays early in the fourth quarter, the first of which drew a roughing-the-passer penalty.

We did see Jones in New England’s locker room before the Patriots confirmed his injury. He looked somewhat dejected while sitting at his locker — although that could’ve been more about the result of the game — and at one point walked very slowly across the room. We can’t say with any confidence whether he was walking with a noticeable limp or was showing any signs of pain.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates on Jones’ status as the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers approaches.