Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Could Be Game-Time Decision

The Patriots might not make the final call on Mac Jones’ status until shortly before kickoff in Green Bay.

New England’s starting quarterback “could be a game-time decision” for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Friday.

Guregian reported the high ankle sprain Jones suffered in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens “continues to respond strongly to treatment.” He “will undergo further treatment Friday.”

“Backup Brian Hoyer is still expected to start against the Packers after taking all the first-team reps in practice Wednesday and Thursday,” Guregian wrote, “but the Patriots have not made a determination yet.”

Jones “has been encouraged by his progress,” Guregian’s source indicated. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday that the second-year QB has told teammates not to count him out for Sunday’s game, despite the fact multiple outlets have reported his injury is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks and could land him on injured reserve.

Head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday said Hoyer would start against Green Bay if Jones cannot, with rookie Bailey Zappe backing him up. The Patriots will hold their final practice of the week Friday afternoon. Asked before practice whether Jones would participate, Belichick replied: “We’ll see.”