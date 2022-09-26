Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Has ‘Pretty Severe’ Ankle Sprain

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots likely will be without their starting quarterback when they visit Lambeau Field this Sunday.

Tests Monday on Mac Jones’ injured ankle revealed a “pretty severe” sprain, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots reportedly hope Jones will not need surgery, but Pelissero indicated it’s “hard to imagine he plays this week” against the Green Bay Packers. Pelissero also reported Jones is getting a second opinion on the severity of his injury.

Mac Jones is getting a second opinion, so more will be known on the timeframe soon. https://t.co/qFetjHAL2t — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Jones suffered the injury on the Patriots’ final offensive snap in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. He limped off the field and appeared to be in serious pain he was helped to the locker room.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported, citing a team source, that the Patriots would be “surprised if Jones avoids surgery, (especially) knowing it could speed up healing.”

“Mac will do what it takes to get back, we know that,” Giardi’s source said.