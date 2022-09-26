Bill Belichick Refuses To ‘Speculate Wildly’ On Mac Jones Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Folks hoping for an update on Mac Jones’ status Monday morning didn’t get one from Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots head coach said he had nothing to share on the leg injury Jones suffered on the final offensive snap of Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

“No update on him,” Belichick said in a video conference. “We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning. But nothing definitive at this point.”

Multiple reports Sunday night indicated Jones’ injury is believed to be a high ankle sprain, which, if confirmed by an MRI, likely would sideline him for multiple weeks.

“I already made a statement on that,” Belichick replied when asked about those reports. “I’m not going to make wild speculation.”

Belichick offered a similar response when asked if Jones could be placed on injured reserve.

“I just answered that question,” he said. “Until we get more information, I’m not going speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”