Mac Jones Keeping Perspective After Being Named Patriots Captain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Like Tom Brady before him, Mac Jones was named a Patriots captain ahead of his second season as New England’s starting quarterback.

Bill Belichick broke the news Wednesday morning before the Patriots’ first (and controversial) practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Jones will be one of New England’s six captains, joining center David Andrews, special teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and safety Devin McCourty. Wise, like Jones, is a first-time captain.

Seconds after Belichick made the announcement, Jones met with reporters and offered his thoughts on being voted a team captain.

“I think it’s really cool,” he said. “I think I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader. I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization and we’ve just got to build. I’m going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that. Hopefully, some of the younger guys can come to me, whether that be issues and things they want to get fixed, or things that they’re struggling with.

“I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”

Honestly, it would’ve been a bit of a surprise had Jones not been named a captain. Teammates raved about the sophomore quarterback’s improved leadership all offseason, and Jones was a more commanding and vocal presence from spring practices through the end of training camp.

Ultimately, earning the respect of his teammates was Jones’ primary goal — not earning captainship.