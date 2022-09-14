Mac Jones, Key Patriots Defender Practicing After Week 1 Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Injured Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was in attendance at New England’s first practice of Week 2.

Three days after suffering a back injury in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jones was present and participating during the brief portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to reporters.

Jones’ level of participation will be revealed when the Patriots release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. The second-year QB also is scheduled to address the media after practice.

In a video conference with reporters Monday, Jones downplayed the severity of his injury, saying he “definitely (felt) a lot better” and hoped to suit up for this Sunday’s road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Postgame X-rays on Jones’ back came back negative.

“I think I’ll be fine,” Jones said. “Like I said, the trainers looked at it. I haven’t had any issues with it before and don’t expect any issues now, so everything’s good.”

Either by coincidence or in a nod to Jones’ injury, “Back” by Jeezy was the Patriots’ song of choice during pre-practice warmups.

A check-in on Mac?s back as ?Back? by Jeezy and Yo Gotti blares at practice. pic.twitter.com/ocdxxQ5Dg7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 14, 2022

The Patriots also had an important defensive player back on the field Wednesday. Safety Adrian Phillips was present during the open media portion of practice after leaving Sunday’s loss in Miami with a ribs injury. Phillips has played in every game since joining the Patriots in 2020 and was Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest-graded player at his position last season.