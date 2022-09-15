Mac Jones Misses Patriots Practice With Illness Ahead Of Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones did not take part in the latest New England Patriots practice. But his back injury was not to blame.

An illness kept New England’s starting quarterback off the practice field Thursday, according to the team.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Jones was dealing with a non-COVID-related “upset stomach” and the Patriots “decided to give him the day off.”

Jones had been recovering from a back ailment suffered during the Patriots’ season-opening 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and definitively said he planned to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though Pelissero’s report suggested Jones’ illness is not serious, the QB’s absence Thursday — the first time he’s missed a practice in his NFL career — revives questions about his Week 2 status.

If Jones cannot play against the Steelers, who upset the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in overtime last Sunday, their backup options would be veteran backup Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The 36-year-old Hoyer has not started a game since Week 4 of the 2020 season. Zappe was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap.

The rest of New England’s 53-man roster was present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice. Practice squad players Cameron McGrone, LaBryan Ray and Bill Murray were absent.