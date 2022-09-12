Mac Jones Opens Up About Back Injury, Reveals Week 2 Outlook

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones believes he avoided serious injury during the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The second-year quarterback shared a positive update on the status of his injured back Monday afternoon, saying he hopes to be available for this Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I definitely feel better, and I want to be able to play against Pittsburgh,” Jones said in a video conference. “I feel good. (On Sunday) I was just talking to the trainers, trying to get back. I wasn’t feeling too hot after the game but definitely feel a lot better.”

Jones said he suffered the injury on a hit from Dolphins safety Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He also was knocked down by edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah one play later but played the rest of the game, which Miami won 20-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I just kept playing and tried to work through it,” Jones said. “It’s football; you’re going to get hit. I’ve been hit harder before, and I’ll probably get hit harder in the future. It’s part of the game, and it’s all good.”

The Patriots canceled Jones’ usual postgame news conference after the QB underwent X-rays on his back. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported those tests came back negative, which Jones confirmed.

“My back hurt, so we were just trying to figure out what the issue was,” Jones said. “They did all the tests and everything was fine, so that’s pretty much it.”