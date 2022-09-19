Mac Jones, Patriots Have Secret Nickname For Rookie Tyquan Thornton

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t been able to make an impact on the field yet this season, but it seems as though he’s still a making his presence felt in the locker room.

In his weekly appearance on WEEI?s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones revealed the team has already found a nickname for Thornton — but didn’t say exactly what it was.

“He has a nickname. You’ll never guess it,” Jones said. “You’ll have to ask him.”

Making the decision to share such pertinent information without any of the specifics is a wild move from Jones, but he did give some hints. According to New England’s signal caller, the nickname comes from an animated movie. The hosts took a few guesses, throwing out names like Jack Skellington from “Nightmare Before Christmas” or Roadrunner of “Looney Tunes” fame, but Jones didn’t bite on any of those. So, what could the rookie’s nickname possibly be?

Given his speed, the thing that introduced Thornton to the conversation, Lightning McQueen from the “Cars” franchise is probably a solid guess. As would be Bolt from “Bolt,” Turbo from “Turbo” or any number of superhero’s. Thornton’s 6-foot-2, 183-pound frame could also serve as a source of inspiration for a nickname. Could Woody from “Toy Story” be it? What about Shaggy from one of the one million “Scooby Doo” cartoons?

Those are all solid guesses, but the best guess has to be Frozone from “The Incredibles.” Not only does he fit the physical description, but both are well known for their speed and fluidity. The even both rock the goatee.

Eventually Patriots fans will find out what the nickname is and t-shirts will start flying off the shelves. It’s only a matter of time.