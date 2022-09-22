Mac Jones Pushed For Patriots To Run More Of These ‘Cool’ Plays

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said during the offseason that Mac Jones would have more input and ownership of the New England Patriots’ offense in Year 2.

Among Jones’ suggestions: bring on the RPOs.

The quarterback on Wednesday said he “definitely” pushed for the Patriots to add more run-pass options to their playbook this season.

“Other teams were doing them too around the league and having good production,” Jones said in his midweek news conference at Gillette Stadium. “I think every offense has their core plays, and you don’t necessarily want your RPOs to be your core plays, which they’re not, but it’s always good to have that extra flavor you can have in there. It’s a run, it’s a pass — what is it?

“So I think they’re always good, and we’ve just got to keep growing from them, learning how to do them and continue to figure it out early on. That’s kind of what early on in the season’s for, is figuring out what we want to do, and once we find out what really fits, then we’ll use that throughout the year.”

Before joining the Patriots, Jones played in an offense at Alabama that heavily utilized RPOs, which aim to identify and exploit defensive mismatches by giving the QB the option to hand to a running back or throw to a receiver based on how the defense is aligned. And he enjoyed incredible success on those plays.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted this preposterous stat line on RPO passes during his final collegiate season: 61-for-68 (89.7%), 778 yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions.