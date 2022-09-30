Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday.
Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Reporters only were permitted to watch a brief portion at the start of practice, so Jones’ level of participation was unclear. He remained largely stationary during that period, throwing passes with his ankle heavily taped.
The Patriots will announce Jones’ participation level and status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers when they release their final Week 4 injury report Friday afternoon. His return to practice should not be viewed as a guarantee that he will play Sunday, but it was a positive development for the second-year signal-caller.
Multiple outlets have reported Jones is expected to miss multiple weeks, regardless of whether he decides to undergo surgery to repair the injury. But a report Friday morning from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian indicated he “could be a game-time decision” on Sunday. Head coach Bill Belichick has not ruled Jones out.
“Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said Friday morning.
Veteran Brian Hoyer would get the nod against the Packers if Jones cannot play, Belichick confirmed this week, with rookie Bailey Zappe backing him up.
“If there’s no decision to be made medically, then I’m out of it,” Belichick said Friday. “But if there’s a decision to be made — ‘Hey, the player’s at X percent, he can do this. The player feels like he can do this, he’s ready to play’ — then I’ll make a decision: Do I want this player at X percent, or somebody else at let’s call it 100%?’ “
Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) missed his third consecutive practice Friday, making it unlikely he will play against Green Bay. This would be just the third DNP of Guy’s Patriots tenure, which began in 2017. He’s appeared in 82 of a possible 84 regular-season games for New England, starting 80 of them.
Kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.