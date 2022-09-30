Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Reporters only were permitted to watch a brief portion at the start of practice, so Jones’ level of participation was unclear. He remained largely stationary during that period, throwing passes with his ankle heavily taped.

The Patriots will announce Jones’ participation level and status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers when they release their final Week 4 injury report Friday afternoon. His return to practice should not be viewed as a guarantee that he will play Sunday, but it was a positive development for the second-year signal-caller.

Didn?t see much movement from Mac Jones during the brief open media portion of practice. Heavy tape on that ankle.



Multiple outlets have reported Jones is expected to miss multiple weeks, regardless of whether he decides to undergo surgery to repair the injury. But a report Friday morning from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian indicated he “could be a game-time decision” on Sunday. Head coach Bill Belichick has not ruled Jones out.