Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Steelers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a trying week that featured a back injury and an illness-related absence, Mac Jones was back on the practice field ahead of the New England Patriots’ trip to Pittsburgh.

The Patriots quarterback returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session with what NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero described as an “upset stomach.” His return puts Jones on track to play Sunday against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Bill Belichick said before practice that the team would alter its plan to account for Jones’ absence.

“Yeah, there’s things that he would need, sure,” Belichick said. “But we’ve got to get everybody else ready, too.”

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer and third-string rookie Bailey Zappe split reps Thursday while Jones was sidelined.

“It’s a good opportunity for them,” Belichick said.

The Patriots had perfect attendance from their entire 53-man roster Friday. The only players not spotted during the open media portion of practice were linebacker Cameron McGrone, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and offensive lineman Bill Murray, who are on the practice squad.