Mac Jones Sent This Message To Patriots Tight Ends After Quiet Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots got big performances from two of their top wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their tight ends, not so much.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith combined for zero catches on four targets in New England’s 17-14 victory at Acrisure Stadium. It was the first time both had been held catchless in any game since they signed their respective big-money contracts last offseason.

Smith, for all his 2021 struggles, failed to record a reception in just three games last season, including the playoff loss to the Bills. Henry’s only goose egg as a Patriot before Sunday came in the Buffalo wind game last December, in which quarterback Mac Jones famously attempted just three passes.

Speaking Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” Jones expressed confidence in his two high-priced tight ends, saying he told both that they’ll be more involved in future games.

“This week was a little different the way we approached it,” the QB said. “But they’re not complaining or anything. They’re happy. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do on every play, and when their plays come, they’ll come. They’re great players. Jonnu and Hunter have done a great job. They know that their plays will come. It’s a long year. That’s what I told them.

“Some games, it might be a two-tight end game. Sometimes we don’t want to do that. It just depends on the game.”